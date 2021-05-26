InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Update

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 852,400 shares, an increase of 7,720.2% from the April 29th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 29.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IHT traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,010. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

