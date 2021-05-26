Insider Buying: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Acquires 2,135 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE APO opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

