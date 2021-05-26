Insider Buying: Great Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:GNM) Insider Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Great Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:GNM) insider Kim Robinson acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($18,571.43).

Kim Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Northern Minerals alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Kim Robinson 187,970 shares of Great Northern Minerals stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Great Northern Minerals Limited explores for and develops gold mineral properties. The company has 100% interests in the Golden Ant Project comprising Camel Creek, Golden Cup, and Big Rush. The company was formerly known as Greenpower Energy Limited and changed its name to Great Northern Minerals Limited in October 2019.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Great Northern Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Northern Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.