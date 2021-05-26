Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Thierry Garnier purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £33,900 ($44,290.57).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 225.33 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.68. The company has a market capitalization of £17.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.80. Tesco PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 5.95 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Tesco’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 282.67 ($3.69).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

