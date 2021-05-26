Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE EPAM traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $477.85. 10,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,801. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.58 and its 200 day moving average is $378.84. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.18 and a 52 week high of $486.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.