Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sells 3,675 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $133,917.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $156,591.75.

On Monday, March 15th, Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $1,176,189.30.

On Thursday, March 4th, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25.

Invitae stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at about $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Invitae by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,491,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

