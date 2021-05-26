Insider Selling: Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

