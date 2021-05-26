Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Sells 19,227 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,227 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $1,177,461.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Christine Flores sold 26,669 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $1,829,493.40.

On Monday, March 22nd, Christine Flores sold 31,664 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $2,242,444.48.

On Monday, March 1st, Christine Flores sold 23,766 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $1,960,219.68.

Pinterest stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.76. 8,754,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,457,883. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,062.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

