Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 3,704 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $328,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SITM traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.66 and a beta of 0.54. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SITM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 160.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after purchasing an additional 901,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 1,663.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 202,869 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 53.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,491 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

