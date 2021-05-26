Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells 15,370 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anna Fraser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66.

SONO traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,127. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 103.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,758 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 99.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,818 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

