Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Major Shareholder Sells 1,838,704 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:VRM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 86,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,009. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of -23.36.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Vroom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vroom by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Vroom by 31.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Vroom by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

