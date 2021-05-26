Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) is Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,280 shares during the period. Insperity comprises about 4.5% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Insperity worth $19,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Insperity by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 775,657 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $57,658,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,447. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,919 shares of company stock worth $2,665,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.