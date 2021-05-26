Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP Sells $442,300.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:NSP opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Insperity by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.
NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.