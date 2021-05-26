Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP Sells $442,300.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:NSP opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Insperity by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

