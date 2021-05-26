Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$196 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187 million.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.15. 235,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,057. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -87.51 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $75.16 and a one year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.09.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

