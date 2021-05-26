Integral Health Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,938,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.0% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,687,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $195.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.