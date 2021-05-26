Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 1.5% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after buying an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after buying an additional 55,780 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Anthem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,001. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.41.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.65.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,876 shares of company stock valued at $21,983,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.