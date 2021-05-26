Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after buying an additional 315,852 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. 87,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,961,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

