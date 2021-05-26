Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.67.

Shares of PODD traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.14. 15,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,477. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,020.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.64 and its 200-day moving average is $264.56. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $164.40 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

