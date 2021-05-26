Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Magenta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. 2,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,382. The firm has a market cap of $566.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

