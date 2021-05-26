Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,035 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Intel stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.72. 483,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,614,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $229.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

