Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,209 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $60,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPAR opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.94. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas

