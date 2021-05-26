Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. B. Riley currently has $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $512.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.53. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $83.57.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,485 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13,730.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

