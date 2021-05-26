Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 22.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 1.8% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $127.30. 14,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,131. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average of $116.99. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

