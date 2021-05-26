Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,504 shares during the period. SP Plus accounts for approximately 2.6% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of SP Plus worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,898,000 after buying an additional 52,541 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 506,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,602,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 245,554 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SP Plus news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.12. 164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.68.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. Equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

