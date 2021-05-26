Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.40. 263,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,457,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

