Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Hits New 52-Week High at $441.39

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $441.39 and last traded at $433.43, with a volume of 57394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $435.27.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $412.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.84. The company has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.