Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Hits New 52-Week High at $441.39

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $441.39 and last traded at $433.43, with a volume of 57394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $435.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $412.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.84. The company has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

