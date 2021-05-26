Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $439.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,665. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $442.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.74.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

