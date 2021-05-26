Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the April 29th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $409,000.

Shares of PEZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.27. 8,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,776. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $97.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

