Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Banco Santander S.A.’s 5th Largest Position

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.08% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $119,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,864,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.14. 930,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,735,004. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $223.94 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.