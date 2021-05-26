Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Decreased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.5% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.95. 1,277,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,735,004. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $223.94 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.