Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,656,000 after purchasing an additional 186,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 131,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 55,493 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,883. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $187.87 and a twelve month high of $287.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.43.

