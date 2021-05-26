Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,862,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,737,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,708,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,793,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 37,263 shares during the period.

XMHQ stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $49.61 and a one year high of $81.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.02.

