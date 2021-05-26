Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The Boeing (BA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Boeing (NYSE: BA):

5/21/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $307.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – The Boeing is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – The Boeing is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – The Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $196.00.

5/5/2021 – The Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $233.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – The Boeing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $233.00.

4/29/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $193.00 to $233.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $193.00 to $233.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $240.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.24 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.50 and its 200-day moving average is $223.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $1,981,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $238,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $217,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 732.1% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

