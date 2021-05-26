Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Targa Resources (TRGP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) recently:

5/20/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Targa Resources boasts an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including a leading position in the Mont Belvieu NGL hub that generates stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The company is also well diversified geographically with its assets serving some of the most attractive oil and gas formations across the United States, and linked with major NGL hubs and logistics centers. The company’s integrated business model and downstream presence offers attractive upside opportunity compared to most of its peers. Moreover, Targa Resources’ sizeable presence in the booming Permian Basin enhances its growth potential. Another plus is that the company the company is largely immune to in commodity price fluctuations. Consequently, Houston, TX based Targa Resources is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

5/19/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $45.00.

4/21/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 566,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,254,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,611. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 421,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 586.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 118,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

