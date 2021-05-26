Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases Shares of 1,400 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,930. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $112.91 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.