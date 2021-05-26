Investors Buy High Volume of Public Service Enterprise Group Call Options (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,642 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 941% compared to the typical volume of 446 call options.
In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 199,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.
A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
