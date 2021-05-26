Investors Buy High Volume of The Joint Call Options (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,224% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 call options.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,019.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,191,470.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,975.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,892 shares of company stock worth $6,071,519 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The Joint has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.55 million, a PE ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JYNT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

