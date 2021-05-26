Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 168,638 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,329% compared to the average daily volume of 11,801 put options.

NYSE PBR opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.2859 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

