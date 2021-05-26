Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

INVH stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.19. 4,509,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,665,541. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after purchasing an additional 157,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,153,000 after purchasing an additional 646,585 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,705 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.