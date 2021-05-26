iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Purchased by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 0.6% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $914,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 362,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3,382.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 111,830 shares during the last quarter.

REET stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. 13,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,391. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85.

