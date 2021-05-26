iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 668.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $235.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.99 and a fifty-two week high of $238.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.07.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

