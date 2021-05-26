iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.35. The company had a trading volume of 239,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,692. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $424.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $416.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

