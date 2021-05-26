iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,499. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

