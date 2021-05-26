iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.61. 145,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,084. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

