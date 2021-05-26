iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

iStar has a payout ratio of 64.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect iStar to earn ($0.46) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -108.7%.

Get iStar alerts:

Shares of NYSE STAR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,247. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. iStar has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, analysts expect that iStar will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.