Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-$53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.50 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.10. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

