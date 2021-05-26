Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,861,650 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,962 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. 249,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,768,168. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

