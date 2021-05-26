iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Down 1.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $45.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. iTeos Therapeutics traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.33. Approximately 52 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 262,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $286,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $726.30 million and a P/E ratio of -7.18.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.