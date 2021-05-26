Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $580.88 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

