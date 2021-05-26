J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.67 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.29 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 1,532 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $266,598.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,254,524 shares in the company, valued at $218,312,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,933 shares of company stock valued at $12,066,002. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

